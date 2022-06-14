‘Persuasion’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson Pines for Her Long Ago Ex in Netflix’s Jane Austen Adaptation

Theater director Carrie Cracknell makes her feature debut with the Netflix film, out July 15.

A misunderstood Dakota Johnson trapped in a tumultuous love affair? No, this isn’t the fourth “50 Shades” film (nor a “Suspiria” sequel, although we’d be here for it.)

Johnson leads the latest Jane Austen adaptation of “Persuasion” for Netflix, premiering on the streamer July 15. The quiet longing of protagonist Anne Elliot will soon be known stateside, thanks to theater director Carrie Cracknell making her feature directorial debut with the Netflix film.

Cracknell famously directed Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway’s “Seawall/A Life” and most recently Vanessa Kirby in “Julie” and also helmed 2012 short film “Nora,” commissioned by the Guardian, the Young Vic, and The Space theaters.

“Rain Man” Oscar winner Ron Bass co-wrote the “Persuasion” script with Alice Victoria Winslow.

The official Netflix logline reads: Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Johnson) is a non-conforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — the dashing one she once sent away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Harry Golding, Richard E. Grant, and Nikki Amuka-Bird also star in the period piece.

“Persuasion” was Austen’s final completed novel before her 1817 death. The melancholic story was adapted for the big screen in 1995 with Amanda Root in the lead role opposite love interest Ciarán Hinds. “Persuasion” was later turned into a TV movie starring Sally Hawkins and was released by Britain’s ITV in 2007. The novel is also being made into another film slated for a 2022 release, directed by Mahalia Belo and starring “Succession” breakout Sarah Snook and “Game of Thrones” alum Joel Fry.

Netflix’s “Persuasion” is produced by “American Sniper” Best Picture nominated producer Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie. Executive producers are Elizabeth Cantillon via her untitled MRC Film Romance label, Michael Constable, and David Fliegel.

“Persuasion” is the third Johnson-led film to be released in 2022. The “Lost Daughter” star appeared in Sundance films “Am I OK?” and festival award-winning “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” which will debut on AppleTV+ on June 17. Johnson will additionally join the MCU next year playing titular Madame Web in a “Spider-Man” villain origin story, also starring Sydney Sweeney.

“Persuasion” premieres on Netflix July 15.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.