Quentin Tarantino: Directing Brad Pitt Is Like ‘Watching a Movie,’ He’s a ‘Different Breed of Man’

For Tarantino, trying to sum up the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Oscar winner is "like describing starshine."

Even Quentin Tarantino gets starstruck by Brad Pitt.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” auteur has collaborated with Oscar winner Pitt twice, and Tarantino likened directing the actor to watching a finished movie on set as it was unfolding in real-time.

“I noticed it when we were doing ‘Inglourious Basterds,'” Tarantino told GQ. “When Brad was in the shot, I didn’t feel like I was looking through the viewfinder of the camera. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression.”

Tarantino explained, “He’s one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars,” comparing Pitt to Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Steve McQueen. “He suggests an older-style movie star. It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine,” he added.

And Tarantino continued to gush over Pitt: “He’s really good-looking. He’s also really masculine and he’s also really hip; he gets the joke,” the “Pulp Fiction” director said. “But the thing that only the directors that work with Brad and the actors that act opposite him really know, what he’s so incredibly talented at, is his ability to really understand the scene. He might not be able to articulate it, but he has an instinctive understanding about it.”

So, will Pitt be cast in Tarantino’s rumored 10th and final film?

The director announced in 2020 that he was looking to retire as a director and cap off his auteur career at 10 feature films. The “Reservoir Dogs” scribe teased a “mic drop” movie, with ideas ranging from “Kill Bill 3” to a Spaghetti Western and even a horror film. The director most recently turned his focus to novel-writing, with the novelization of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” released last year.

Meanwhile, Pitt may even be ready to hang up his Hollywood hat in the near future. As he told author Otessa Moshfegh in the GQ profile, “I consider myself on my last leg… this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

