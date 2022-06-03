‘Video Archives Podcast’ Trailer: Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary Rewatch Cult VHS Tapes

Tarantino and "Pulp Fiction" co-screenwriter Avary dive deep into the Video Archives VHS collection.

Quentin Tarantino is going back to his roots.

The iconic filmmaker teams up again with “Pulp Fiction” co-screenwriter and fellow former Video Archives coworker Roger Avary to discuss the classic collection of cult films. The duo met back in 1983 when working at the famed video rental store in Manhattan Beach, California. The long-closed shop housed close to 8,000 VHS tapes and DVDs, which Tarantino purchased in 1995, the same year he and Avary won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Pulp Fiction.”

Now, in “The Video Archives Podcast,” Tarantino and Avary rewatch the original tapes from the Video Archives collection, featuring movies like “Dark Star,” “Moon Raker,” “Demonoid,” “Messenger of Death,” and “Piranha.” The podcast launches July 19 and is produced by SiriusXM subsidiary Stitcher.

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement.

The duo continued, “Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS.”

The podcast promises to rewatch everything from “controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks” to ultimately “expose listeners to movies they didn’t know they’d love, give awards to their favorites, and of course, rate the quality of the video transfer.”

“The Video Archives Podcast” will also discuss the original trailers as included on the VHS tapes while discovering the “hidden VHS gems on our shelves.”

Avary’s daughter Gala Avary serves as announcer and producer of the podcast, along with Josh Richmond. The podcast is engineered by Devon Bryant, with executive producers Colin Anderson and Natalie Mooallem. Earwolf, Stitcher’s comedy podcast network, will provide production support.

“The Video Archives Podcast” premieres July 19.

Listen to the podcast trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>https://listen.stitcher.com/yvap/?af_dp=stitcher://episode/203670193&af_web_dp=https://webx.prod.stitcher.com/episode/203670193

