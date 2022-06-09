Rebel Wilson Comes Out in Same-Sex Relationship

The "Senior Year" star went Instagram official with her new love interest.

Rebel Wilson has found her perfect match.

The “Pitch Perfect” alum and “Senior Year” star shared an Instagram post on June 9 announcing her new same-sex relationship with sustainable clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson captioned with rainbow emojis, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Wilson recently told People that she met her latest love interest “through a friend” and had an “old school” courtship involving long phone calls to build a “healthy relationship” foundation. Wilson was previously linked to Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir Jacob Busch earlier this year.

The “Senior Year” producer has been vocal about LGBTQ+ representation in her films, specifically addressing the “gay best friend” stereotypes in romantic comedies.

“It was really important to me that, obviously, we cast an openly gay actor for the role of Donny [in ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’] so that the character could not in any way be construed as mocking a gay guy,” Wilson told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “I think we make a really clever comment about how gay characters have been marginalized in the past few decades. It’s come a long way now like [with] the work of Ryan Murphy, presenting such complex characters, but only 10 or 20 years ago that wasn’t represented.”

The “Hustle” actress also opened up about a past #MeToo assault by an unnamed co-star early in her career.

“It was awful and disgusting,” Wilson said earlier this year. “And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

Wilson, who has a law degree, added, “I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse. Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened.”

Wilson will next appear onscreen in Celyn Jones’ “The Almond and the Seahorse” about an archaeologist and an architect who together fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. Charlotte Gainsbourg also stars.

