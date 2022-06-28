‘Resurrection’ Trailer: Rebecca Hall Hunts Tim Roth in a Shocking Trauma Survival Thriller

Hall plays a woman who questions her safety — and sanity — in the IFC Films release in theaters August 5.

You can’t outrun the past, especially if it’s dead-set on infiltrating your present.

Rebecca Hall stars as single mother Margaret, who finds her daily life disrupted when she sees David, a man from her past played by Tim Roth. The dark details of their past relationship are revealed as Margaret confronts David after 22 years of trying to escape his sinister predatory influence on her life.

Written and directed by Andrew Semans (“Nancy, Please”), the psychological thriller premiered at 2022 Sundance and was acquired by IFC Films and Shudder. “Resurrection” will be released in theaters August 5 ahead of a VOD streaming premiere on Shudder.

“Resurrection” also stars Grace Kaufman, Michael Esper, Angela Wong Carbone, Josh Drennen, Rosemary Howard, and Winsome Brown. Hall’s lead role comes on the heels of her directorial debut with “Passing,” which she landed two BAFTA nominations for and also debuted at Sundance the year prior. Netflix purchased “Passing” out of the festival for $15 million. Hall also executive produced “Resurrection” after “Passing.”

IndieWire’s David Ehlrich compared Hall’s “magnetic” performance as Margaret to Christian Bale’s iconic turn as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” With obsessive emphases on control, “Resurrection” is a “heady psychodrama one minute and a shout-at-the-screen romp the next,” per Ehrlich. And while the film is “happy to disguise itself as the latest thing off the assembly line,” the twisted script by Semans and casting choices of Hall and Roth propel “Resurrection” from the standard revenge story to a surreal depiction of trauma, paranoid, and parenthood. Dare we say “Resurrection” breathes new life into a tired genre?

“After watching so many movies mine a woman’s trauma for cheap thrills — often using mental anguish as an excuse for empty jolts from things that aren’t there — it’s satisfying to see one so eager to move beyond that,” Ehlrich penned. “By the time ‘Resurrection’ arrives at its inevitably ambiguous final shot, the absolute reality of Margaret’s trauma will no longer be denied.”

Watch the haunting trailer below.

