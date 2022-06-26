Russo Brothers Want to See Chris Evans Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine

Joe and Anthony Russo think their former "Captain America" star has another superhero role left in him.

Ever since Disney’s high-profile merger with 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) in 2019, superhero fans have been eagerly waiting to see characters from Fox’s “X-Men” franchise added to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Certain characters from the long-running “X-Men” series will undeniably be difficult to recast. But this week, two of Marvel’s top directors came up with an idea to get the process started.

Speaking on the ComicBook.com Phase Zero podcast, Anthony and Joe Russo were asked if there was another superhero they would like to see their “The Gray Man” star Chris Evans play. Their response: Wolverine, the beloved character recently vacated by Hugh Jackman after nine films in the role. The brothers, who directed Evans in four Marvel movies starting with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” explained why they think Evans should suit up as the “X-Men” icon.

“Evans has incredible range and great physicality, and he’s real good at body control,” Joe Russo said. “He’s an incredible actor. I don’t mean this in a bad way, but he’s nothing like Captain America. Steve Rogers is very controlled and quiet, understated. Chris is energetic and funny and charismatic, and he brings a lot of energy to set. I’d love to see him do something like Wolverine.”

Related Regé-Jean Page Was 'Physically Shook' Watching 'The Gray Man' and Calls Russo Bros. Film 'Insane'

Chris Evans Would 'Love' to Star in 'Fantastic Four' Reboot: 'Easier Sell' Than Captain America Return Related A History of Unsimulated Sex Scenes in Cannes Films, from 'Mektoub' to 'Antichrist'

30 Disturbing Foreign Films to Watch, from Gaspar Noé to Takashi Miike

This isn’t the first time people have speculated about Evans re-joining the MCU, potentially as a character that Disney acquired from Fox. Evans himself has recently expressed interest in reprising his role as Johnny Storm in a future Fantastic Four movie for Disney. He played the superhero in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and its 2007 sequel “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.” But he still doesn’t feel like a film has done the character justice, and isn’t opposed to joining the new Fantastic Four movie that Marvel is developing.

“I would love it,” he said when asked about playing Johnny Storm again. “That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.