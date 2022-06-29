‘See How They Run’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell Solve a ’50s Murder Mystery

Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, and Ruth Wilson also star in the whodunnit, out this September.

Forget Sherlock and Holmes: Meet Stoppard and Constable, the go-to detective duo of 1950s London.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as the two inspectors hired to solve a string of murders, with the killer targeting members of a popular West End play, in “See How They Run,” out this September from Searchlight.

A desperate Hollywood producer sets out to turn a popular play into a film. The only problem? The play’s star actors are killed off one by one.

The official logline reads: “In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunnit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.”

Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper portray the ensemble cast of victims…with one of them perhaps being a killer.

Tom George directs “See How They Run” from a script penned by Mark Chappell. George makes his feature debut with the film after helming episodes of “This Country” and “Defending the Guilty.”

Searchlight Pictures is behind “See How They Run,” which places Ronan in a similar dark comedy role harkening back to her Wes Anderson collaborations in “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Dispatch.” Following her turn opposite Oscar winner Rockwell, Ronan is set to star in Garth Davis’ “Foe” alongside Paul Mescal and lead “The Outrun” with Paapa Essiedu. Both upcoming films are set on respective farms, with “Foe” examining the devastating effects of climate change and “The Outrun” proving to be a farmland homecoming.

“See How They Run” ushers in the fall awards season buzz for crime caper films with a release date around Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The Netflix film is eying a premiere date courtesy of the fall festival circuit, with the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc jetting off to solve another high-profile murder case.

“See How They Run” premieres this September from Searchlight Pictures.

