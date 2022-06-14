Selena Gomez Had to Google Martin Short When Cast in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

"She's such a great actress because she pretended to know who we were," Martin said.

Selena Gomez was ready to “Come & Get It” when joining “Only Murders in the Building” as both a lead star and executive producer.

But co-star comedy legend Martin Short revealed that Gomez had to look up who he was when she was cast in the Hulu whodunnit series.

“She’s such a great actress because she pretended to know who we were,” Short said during an “Actor’s Side” Q&A shared by Deadline. “I said, ‘Selena, what did you do when you found out you were working with me?’ And she said, ‘I Googled you.'”

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series debuts June 28, with new stars Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne joining the cast. Martin and John Hoffman co-created the show about Manhattan apartment neighbors who start a true-crime podcast to solve the murder of a former resident. Short, Gomez, and Steve Martin all serve as executive producers, along with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Season 2 picks up after the shocking death of Arconia board head Bunny Folger, as Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three unfortunate complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

“Only Murders” marked Gomez’s return to television after Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” The singer gushed over working with Martin and Short, telling People in 2021 that they “immediately made me feel like I was part of a trio.” Similarly, the “Three Amigos!” stars have joked that Gomez is the “fourth amigo.”

Gomez added, “They’re just the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I’ve ever met.”

And the generation gap between the trio of leads only adds to their onscreen dynamic: “I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like,” Gomez said. “I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We’re all on a group e-mail chain.”

Showrunner and John Hoffman exclusively told IndieWire that the chemistry between Gomez, Short, and Martin grounds the show. “The big question of the whole series for me was, ‘Beyond all the plot the narrative and everything else, was how do these three people work together? How do these three people fit together?'” Hoffman said. “These three people learn to love each other and those elevators end up, in some way, saving each other.”

