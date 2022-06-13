Jason Schwartzman Set to Voice ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Villain, The Spot — First Look

Schwartzman is among the 240 new characters featured in the Spidey sequel alongside Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae.

The “Into the Spider-Verse” animated sequel has revealed its new villain.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” in theaters June 2, 2023, stars Jason Schwartzman as baddie The Spot, inspired by an ink blob on canvas. Co-directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson unveiled the character, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, during an Annecy presentation that included 15 minutes of progress footage screened for the first time.

“For those who are not hardcore cannon nerds, The Spot is one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery,” co-director Kemp said, as first reported by Variety. “But he has a super-power that really excited our entire team: His entire body is covered in little inter-dimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.”

Those portals will be used as weapons against Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, and Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld. New “Spider-Verse” heroes (out of the 240 characters!) also include Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew.

The Spot (Schwartzman) is purposefully drawn to look like an unfinished sketch, including blue construction lines to show a comic book artist’s rough drawing before going to an inker.

Kemp added, “We thought it would be really cool if the portals felt like living ink that had spilled or splattered on the comic artist’s drawing. His very simple power provided endless exciting challenges and permutations for our team.”

“Across the Spider-Verse” executive producers and co-screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller previously revealed that the sequel film will have its own unique art style.

“We didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again,” Miller said of the “ambitious” follow-up feature. “And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style.”

Miller added that “the development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next ‘Spider-Verse’ movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint.”

The first film, 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” grossed more than $375 million worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.