‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Cut Hits Theaters Labor Day Weekend, Includes New Deleted Scenes

Tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version" go on sale August 9.

Take that, Snyder Cut.

Sony has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be returning to theaters this Labor Day weekend, complete with new, never-before-seen footage from the multiverse blockbuster. The effort is part of a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the web-slinging hero. Dubbed “Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version,” the new cut promises to show fans more of the Marvel hijinx that the cameo-filled movie had to cut for time when it was first released.

Sony Pictures broke the news in a video posted on its social media accounts on Friday night, which featured Holland, Garfield, and Maguire playfully arguing about who is the real Spider-Man. It concluded with a clip from the film where Tom Holland says “we should do this again” and Tobey Maguire replies “you got it.”

The news of additional “fun stuff” should hardly be surprising to fans of the original film, as much of its appeal came from the multitude of cameos from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. Everyone from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man from Sam Raimi’s original trilogy to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from the “Defenders” universe made appearances. Many fans only had one complaint about the film: their favorite stars’ scenes were too short!

Related Peter Rice's Firing Was All About Dana Walden -- Except the Parts Where It Wasn't

Disney Fires TV Content Head Peter Rice, Once Floated as Bob Chapek's Successor Related From 'Barbie' to 'Babylon,' Here's Everything Margot Robbie Has in the Works

The Best Sex Scenes of the 21st Century Ranked, from 'Midsommar' to 'Titane'

The extended cut seeks to rectify that problem, and there should be no shortage of interest in it. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” absolutely dominated the box office when it was first released in theaters, earning over $800 million in the United States and close to $2 billion worldwide, which currently makes it the sixth highest grossing film of all time. It also had remarkable staying power at the top of the box office, which bodes well for the upcoming re-release.

If nothing else, the announcement will be important news to the man who set a Guinness World Record by seeing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in theaters 292 times. He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him when Labor Day weekend rolls around.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version” is set to open in theaters on Friday, September 2. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, August 9.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.