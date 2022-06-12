Netflix Officially Renews ‘Squid Game’ for Season 2

Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk promised fans that "a whole new round is coming."

“Squid Game” is coming back.

Netflix announced Sunday that it has officially renewed the South Korean dystopian blockbuster, one of its most popular shows ever, for a second season.

The hit series is the brainchild of Hwang Dong-hyuk, who created and produced the series, in addition to directing all nine episodes. In a statement posted on Twitter, Hwang thanked the show’s fans for continuing to support his vision.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year,” he wrote. “But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

“As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” he wrote. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

The news is hardly surprising, considering the massive ratings that Season 1 of “Squid Game” delivered for Netflix. The streamer claimed that over 100 million people watched the show within its first 12 days, making it the biggest launch in Netflix history.

Still, Season 2 was not always a given. Hwang did not originally intend to write a second season (though he included some Easter eggs in Season 1 in case he changed his mind). He often spoke about considering another season out of obligation more than anything else.

“I’m getting a lot of pressure on Season 2,” Hwang said in 2021. “I think I do have the obligation to explain it to the fans and I’m thinking about Season 2, but at the time, I was so tired after finishing Season 1, I couldn’t really think of Season 2. But now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a Season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to. The big success of Season 1 is a big reward to me, but at the same time it’s given me a lot of pressure.”

“Squid Game” Season 2 will not be the only television project on Hwang’s plate. He is also developing a new satire series based on his experiences making “Squid Game,” hyperbolically titled “The Best Show on the Planet.” Netflix has not announced when “Squid Game” Season 2 will begin production.

