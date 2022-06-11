Sarah Snook Originally Turned Down ‘Succession’ Role Over ‘Sexism,’ Didn’t Want to Be a ‘Prop’

Ultimately, playing Shiv changed Snook’s perception of herself.

“Because she is wealthy and because she is entitled and because of all these circumstances of her birth, she feels the right to be anywhere,” Snook said. “That’s a really important distinction, often women can come into a room and feel like they’re not necessarily meant to be there but if you just pretend you are and you feel like you are meant to be and for Shiv, that’s like the circumstance of her family and upbringing.”

Snook previously told IndieWire that she was drawn to Shiv’s “indomitable, persistent” determination. Of course, “Succession” also mirrors the current cultural climate.

“Part of that is from the culture of misogyny, I think, pervasively within Waystar and certainly in business. And many businesses at the moment are working hard to change that and have been for many years, with some having more success than others,” Snook summed up. “Shiv is oftentimes one of only a few women in the room, but Gerri [(J. Smith Cameron)] has been there for years and years as the stalwart and the vanguard of that change as well. And I think, perhaps, as a differentiation between the two different feminine approaches, where Gerri perhaps has been more head down, shut up, button up, careful where you’re aligning yourself, but gets to the top still, Shiv might be more vocal and outspoken. And maybe that’s a personality thing or maybe it’s a different kind of feminism thing, but maybe it’s a combination of both.”