‘Surface’ Trailer: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Gaslit in Reese Witherspoon-Produced Bay Area Thriller

Sam Miller ("I May Destroy You") directs and executive produces the AppleTV+ series about a woman who tries to remember her past while escaping her present.

“If my life was so perfect, why did I try to end it?”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in and executive produces the psychological thriller “Surface,” premiering on AppleTV+ July 29. The drama series is the latest Apple-produced show alongside Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. “I May Destroy You” Emmy-nominated director Sam Miller helms four episodes of the series, including the pilot, and also executive produces the series; actress Jennifer Morrison, Kevin Sullivan, and Tucker Gates also directed episodes. Veronica West created the eight-episode series.

“Surface” centers on a botched suicide gone wrong. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who is believed to be named Sophie, despite her ID saying otherwise, who jumped (fell?) off a boat in the San Francisco Bay. Sophie now has amnesia and struggles to recount the moments before her “accident” as a conspiracy unravels before her.

“Do you know what it feels like to not remember anything?” Sophie says in the trailer.

Related 'Severance' Is the Year's Best Series So Far Because It's Not a Puzzle. It's a Portrait.

'Loot' Review: Maya Rudolph Does Her Best in a Money Comedy That Invests in the Wrong Places Related The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series -- Brian Cox May Trump His 'Succession' Son

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband, played by “Invisible Man” star Oliver Jackson-Cohen, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award-nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady round out the ensemble cast.

Showrunner Veronica West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine.

The new series joins a string of projects between Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine, including the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” based on The New York Times bestselling novel and executive produced by and starring Jennifer Garner; “My Kind of Country,” a ground-breaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform; the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; and, the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning series “Truth Be Told,” which will star Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union.

“Surface” will make its worldwide debut Friday, July 29. The eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.