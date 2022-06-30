South by Southwest Expands to Australia with SXSW Sydney: 7 Days of Film, Tech, and Music

Austin's premier festival will bring a first-of-its-kind event to the New South Wales capital from October 15 through 22.

South by Southwest rules Austin, so why not bring that annual celebration of film, tech, and music to the Southern Hemisphere?

SXSW has set the first-of-its-kind SXSW Sydney — seven days and nights of the best in music, screen, gaming, technology, and innovation — for October 15 through 22, 2023. South by Southwest made the announcement on Wednesday, promising to “gather the world’s most inspired thinkers, creators, and innovators” to showcase the latest in media and storytelling from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

SXSW CEO Ronald Swenson said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique. The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together.”

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, event producer for SXSW Sydney in his own statement. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, the team at SXSW for their foresight and support.”

Industry professionals, talent, partners, and more can register their interest now at sxswsydney.com to discover the unexpected ideas and diverse discussions SXSW Sydney makes possible when creative people come together.

SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with TEG, The NSW Government & Destination NSW, and will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin, Texas. SXSW has included speakers and artists such as Barack Obama, Brené Brown, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Melinda Gates, Elizabeth Warren, Snoop Dogg, Michelle Yeoh, Taika Waititi, Jordan Peele and Nonny de la Peña.

Stateside, next year’s SXSW event in Austin, Texas, takes place March 10 through 19.

