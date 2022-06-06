Brett Goldstein Confirms ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Being Written as Show’s Finale

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series stars Jason Sudeikis as a fish-out-of-water soccer coach in the U.K.

“Ted Lasso” may have just corralled an end date.

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series is confirmed to be coming to a close at the end of Season 3. Writer and star Brett Goldstein revealed the creators are anticipating the show to bow after the third season, which is currently being written.

“We are writing it like that,” Goldstein told UK’s Sunday Times. “It was planned as three.”

He joked fans can expect a twist ending: “Spoiler alert: Everyone dies.”

“Ted Lasso” co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Bill Lawrence have been upfront about a three-season stretch for the heartwarming show about an unlikely American football coach (Sudeikis) who takes over a British soccer team.

“I’d love the show to keep going, but it’s only going to keep going as long as [Sudeikis] feels like it’s a cool thing for him — not only to do creatively and professionally, but personally,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021. “The cool thing about this is when we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end…. I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless — even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

Hunt agreed that it would be “pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

However, lead star Sudeikis did hint that there could be potential for more “Ted Lasso” ahead, telling Entertainment Weekly in June 2021 that the Season 3 arc is “one that I see, know, and understood” but “as far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Goldstein and Lawrence are teaming up for another Apple TV+ project, the comedy series “Shrinking.” The show is created by Jason Segel, who stars as a grieving therapist who starts telling his clients what he really thinks about them. “Shrinking” also marks Harrison Ford’s first major TV debut as a fellow psychologist grappling with Parkinson’s.

The series hails from Warner Bros. Television, where “Ted Lasso” co-creator Lawrence has an overall deal. Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers. Neil Goldman and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive produce.

