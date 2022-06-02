‘The Boys’ Star Chace Crawford Says He Gets Hate Mail from ‘Aquaman’ Fans: ‘F*ck You, Fish Guy’

The "Gossip Girl" alum dove into the DC fandom trolling Prime Video's "The Boys" parody.

Comic book fans don’t dig too Deep with the hate mail.

“The Boys” star Chace Crawford, who plays Aquaman parody The Deep on the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series, revealed that he receives social media jabs from DC fans who take their “Aquaman” love a little too seriously.

“Occasionally on Instagram, I’ll get a, ‘Fuck you, fish guy. You think it’s funny to make fun of Aquaman?'” Crawford told GQ. “I’m like, perfect. That’s exactly what I want.”

“The Boys” Season 3 premieres June 3 and no doubt will continue mocking the blind fandom of fictional superheroes, asking audiences what would really happen if caped crusaders (“supes”) existed in the real world rife with corporate corruption, endorsement deals, and a powerfully addictive Compound V.

Of course, “The Boys” isn’t the only show to mock Aquaman’s unique abilities: Jon Cena quipped in “Peacemaker” that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman “fucks fish” regularly, but since Peacemaker is still a DC character, it’s not as big of a crossover deal…yet.

There is no IP off-limits (creatively at least) for “The Boys,” with lead villain Homelander (Anthony Starr) a rip-off of Superman, A-Train (Jessie Usher) a track-obsessed version of The Flash, and warrior woman Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) a more subdued Wonder Woman, who endures the sexism and workplace harassment as one of the few women in the warped version of the Justice League.

Season 3 newcomer Soldier Boy, played by “Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles, mirrors Captain America, who awakens after decades of being frozen only to question liberal politics. And Ackles even looked to the “real” Captain America himself, Chris Evans, and the MCU for how to model the twisted Soldier Boy.

“I’ve known Chris Evans for a million years, back when he and I were fighting for the same roles,” Ackles told GQ, after clearing up rumors that he auditioned to play Marvel’s Captain America back in the day. Ackles added that his Soldier Boy instead represents generational toxic masculinity, with a dash of being a “drunk and inappropriate uncle” on the supe side of things.

“The Boys” Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, with the first three episodes dropping that Friday.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.