Patrick Schwarzenegger Compares ‘The Boys’ College Spin-Off to ‘Euphoria’ with Superheroes

Patrick Schwarzenegger compared upcoming "The Boys" spin-off series to HBO's "Euphoria."

What if Cassie and Rue had superpowers? Well, “The Boys” spin-off answers that, according to star Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The “Staircase” actor compared upcoming Prime Video “The Boys” college series to HBO’s “Euphoria” with a superhero element. The R-rated dark comedy was announced in 2020 and will be set at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International),” per an official series description, promising the exploration of “hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

“This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy,” Schwarzenegger said on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast. “It’s kind of like ‘Euphoria’ meets superheroes, I guess.”

Schwarzenegger added that he originally auditioned for the role of Homelander, which ultimately went to Anthony Starr. However, “The Boys” producers remembered him for the spin-off, but Schwarzenegger can’t spill any details.

“I honestly didn’t know anything,” the actor said. “I can say that because it’s true. It’s not like I chose not to read something. They are so secretive about what the heck happens in this show.”

But, “It’s The Boys! I know it’s gonna be something f**king crazy,” Schwarzenegger teased.

And his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger even was shocked at first set photos, saying, “What the f**k are you filming?”

Along with Schwarzenegger, the yet-untitled series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Executive producer Eric Kripke boasted the spin-off will be “one of the most realistic college shows that’s ever been made,” and with “Hunger Games” undertones.

“The Boys” universe also spurred animated spin-off anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical” which premiered on Prime Video March 4. The spinoff featured “fun-size episodes,” per a series description, with each episode between 12 and 14 minutes long. Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, and original “The Boys” author Garth Ennis were among the “Diabolical” writers, and episodes included in the origin story of The 7 leader Homelander.

“The Boys” Season 3 also earned a B rating from IndieWire critic Ben Travers, writing, “‘The Boys’ is a black comedy, an action extravaganza, and a vicious editorial all rolled under the same cape. Doing any one of these things half as well as what’s seen in Season 3 would be a challenge, and doing them all while maintaining its own distinct identity makes ‘The Boys’ that much more impressive.”

