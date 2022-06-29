‘The Resort’ Trailer: Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper Solve Missing Teen Mystery on Vacay

"Palm Springs" writer Andy Siara and "Angelyne" showrunner Allison Miller head up the Peacock series, out July 29.

Two love stories, two missing teens: What really happened on vacation 15 years ago?

Peacock series “The Resort” follows present-day couple Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti), who travel to a luxury Yucatan resort to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Yet Emma soon becomes fascinated with two missing former hotel guests, played by “Righteous Gemstones” and “Booksmart” breakout Skyler Gisondo and newcomer Nina Bloomgarden, who disappeared 15 years prior. A missing persons case, a dead body, and a hurricane all make up the mystery of what really happened all those years ago and Emma and Noah are intent on solving the mystery of the Oceana Vista Resort. “The Resort” premieres July 29 with the first three episodes available to stream, with new episodes released weekly.

Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Michael Hitchcock, Becky Ann Baker, and Dylan Baker also star.

“Palm Springs” screenwriter Andy Siara serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer, alongside co-showrunner Allison Miller (“Angelyne”). “Mr. Robert” creator Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp via Anonymous Content also executive produce, with Sarah Matte as co-executive producer.

Co-showrunner Siara described “The Resort” as “the beginning of one love story, framed by the beginning of the end of another” in Entertainment Weekly, citing the “disappointment of time” as the main existential obstacle in the mystery.

“If you’re into dissecting clues along the way, there are enough of them layered throughout — a throwaway line, a prop, a photo, an item of clothing, a music cue, a smell — for you to start piecing together the larger puzzle,” Siara explained. “At the same time, if you typically only have one 30-minute TV show in you before you pass out at the end of a long, emotionally draining day at work, and, therefore, you prefer shows where you can just turn off your brain and go for a fun ride while nursing your beer, or wine, or popcorn, or bowl of ice cream — this show is for you, too.”

Siara’s “Palm Springs,” directed by Max Barbakow, broke records at 2020 Sundance and similarly dealt with the construct of time in a “Groundhog Day”-esque premise starring Milioti as a victim of timeless repetition. “Palm Springs” went on to become one of Hulu’s biggest hits of all time, with lead star Milioti telling IndieWire that the Siara’s script is “an existential comedy, and it’s about the discomfort of having to sit in your own stuff.”

Seems like Milioti has packed her suitcase once again to play a character ready to confront her own baggage in a picturesque locale.

Check out the trailer below.

