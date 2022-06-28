‘Thirteen Lives’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Leads Real-Life Rescue Dive in Ron Howard Epic

Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton co-star in the film based on the 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.

The international rescue effort of a Thai soccer team in 2018 is now at the core of Ron Howard’s gripping epic based on the incredible true story.

Oscar-winner Howard directs “Thirteen Lives” centered on the mission to bring back 12 boys and their soccer coach who became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen portray real-life rescue divers John Volanthen and Richard Stanton, respectively, with Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman, and Paul Gleeson also starring. “Thirteen Lives,” penned by William Nicholson, will premiere in theaters for one week starting July 29 before launching globally on Prime Video August 5.

The official logline reads: “Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers, uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels, join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach. With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.”

The rescue mission found all 13 people alive approximately 2.5 miles from the entrance to the cave, after surviving for 18 days without rescue. The rescue involved more than 10,000 people from around the world and took two days to bring all of the boys out of the flooded cave.

The cast of “Thirteen Lives” trained with real divers to accurately portray the mission. Director/producer Howard led his team to re-create the caves, calling to mind the real analog fires in “Backdraft” and the zero-gravity filming of “Apollo 13.”

“This was another one of those kinds of physical filmmaking challenges,” Howard told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was definitely a feat.”

“Thirteen Lives” was originally slated to debut in theaters November 18 for prime awards season buzz; however, after Amazon bought MGM earlier this year, the film’s rollout was affected. “Thirteen Lives” is produced by director Howard, Brian Grazer, P.J. van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana, Karen Lunder, and William M. Connor, with Jon Kuyper, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Marie Savare, Michael Lesslie, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serving as executive producers.

“Thirteen Lives” hits theaters July 29 before premiering August 5 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.