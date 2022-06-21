Christian Bale Didn’t Know He’d Entered the MCU with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: ‘I’ve Done What?’

"I haven't entered shit, thank you very much."

Christian Bale may have left DC for the MCU, but the “Dark Knight” star actually didn’t even know what the acronym meant before joining “Thor: Love and Thunder” — or that he had entered any kind of “cinematic universe” at all.

Oscar-winner Bale told Total Film that he did “absolutely not” hesitate to take on another superhero role after Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

“That didn’t even enter into my head at all,” Bale said. “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!‘ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but Taika Waititi’s self-described “craziest” film didn’t take Gorr too seriously, despite his sinister appearance.

“There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude,” Bale explained. “You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Waititi and Bale also channeled beloved singer Kate Bush, recently resurging in “Stranger Things,” as well as experimental electronic musician Aphex Twin.

“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” Bale added. “But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy’. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters July 8. Writer/director Waititi previously said that the cast “definitely feel like we put everything — every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character — into this film,” adding, “I couldn’t be happier with it.”

