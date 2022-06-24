‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ First Reactions Praise ‘Electrifying’ Natalie Portman, Call for More Gorr

After the "Thor: Love and Thunder" premiere June 23, fans took to Twitter to praise Taika Waititi's MCU "masterpiece."

Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” has received thunderous Twitter praise.

The film hosted its red carpet premiere June 23 before debuting in theaters July 8, and critics took to social media to applaud the instant “classic” Marvel film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” picks up after the fall of Asgard and the events of “Avengers: Endgame” with Chris Hemsworth reprising his titular role as the son of Odin. Tessa Thompson is also back as Valkyrie, as well as Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, making her return to the MCU in almost a decade since starring in 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” Yet this time around, Jane is now wielding hammer Mjolnir as fellow superhero Mighty Thor and “finally given her due,” according to one critic.

MCU newcomers Christian Bale portrays the menacing Gorr the God Butcher, with critics calling the Oscar winner’s “Thor” debut as “impossibly, skin-crawlingly good” as an “immediate top-tier MCU villain.” Gorr (Bale) sets out to murder as many gods as possible, including Zeus, played by Russell Crowe whose performance drew comparisons to Tom Cruise in “Tropic Thunder.”

Kevin Polowy from Yahoo! Entertainment wrote, “#ThorLoveandThunder is fucking great. I think instantly one of my favorite Marvel movies – probably cause it’s easily the funniest, yet still had me choked up by the end. I hope Taika Waititi never stops making Thor movies.”

The journalist continued, “To the surprise of no one, Christian Bale is impossibly, skin-crawlingly good, immediate top-tier MCU villain. But wait til you see what gold Russell Crowe mines with Zeus – it’s a full-on Tom Cruise in ‘Tropic Thunder’-style comedic reinvention.”

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis tweeted, “Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! Also, these two are the absolute best in this film. Give us a spin-off with just the adventures of Valkyrie and Mighty Thor!”

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff captioned, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart.”

Journalist Brandon Davis wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four. Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun. Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka #MightyThor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling. Christian Bale is creepy good as #Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.”

The Mary Sue writer Rachel Leishman penned, “Holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. We stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH”

Insider journalist Kirsten Acuna added, “Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.”

Critic Simon Thompson also wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss.*”

Check out more reactions below.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres July 8 in theaters.

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four. Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun. Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N' Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveandThunder is fucking great. I think instantly one of my favorite Marvel movies – probably cause it’s easily the funniest, yet still had me choked up by the end. I hope Taika Waititi never stops making Thor movies. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 24, 2022

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, aka #MightyThor, is just such a home run. Her whole story here is powerful and fulfilling. Christian Bale is creepy good as #Gorr. He could’ve benefitted from a little more screen time but lands really well. Great villain.#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/0yDhSGtDjg — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

If you loved Thor Ragnarok I think you’ll really enjoy #ThorLoveAndThunder This movie doubles down on the comedy, epic action, and reinvents Thor once again in a different way. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 24, 2022

Wow!! #ThorLoveandThunder is great! The best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman is FINALLY given her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being the Mighty Thor.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oOop89P1uf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is a vivid and vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor remains a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top notch pairing. Crowe’s Zeus is *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/PDb5SZRWOo — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 24, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.