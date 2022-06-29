‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer: Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Divorcées with a Spark

Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and "Emily in Paris" breakout Lucas Bravo also star in the jetsetting rom-com, in theaters October 21.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a one-way trip to every parents’ nightmare: Finding out their daughter eloped with a stranger while on vacation.

Jetsetting rom-com “Ticket to Paradise” stars longtime collaborators Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who travel to Bali to try to stop their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Lily’s best friend Wren (Billie Lourd) also finds herself entangled in a romance with a local doctor. “Emily in Paris” breakout star Lucas Bravo plays one eligible bachelor and swoon-worthy fiancé whose courtship is on a countdown thanks to Lily’s neurotic parents, who also seem to catch a whiff of the tropical vacation magic and fall for each other once again.

Universal Pictures’ “Ticket to Paradise” premieres in theaters October 21 and will be streaming on Peacock 45 days after its release. Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) directs and co-writes the film with Daniel Pipski.

The film marks Roberts’ return to rom-coms after over a decade away from the genre.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” Roberts explained to the New York Times Magazine earlier this year. “If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

To Roberts, a worthy romance script “didn’t exist” until she read “Ticket to Paradise.”

“But even with that, I thought, ‘Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney,'” the “Pretty Woman” icon added. “Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went.”

Roberts and Clooney have collaborated on “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and “Money Monster.”

And perhaps we can expect Roberts to join more rom-coms soon: “I love to laugh and be funny,” the “Gaslit” star said. “You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh!’ Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun. It’s a joy to play in that sandbox. It has been a long time.”

Check out the trailer for “Ticket to Paradise” below.

