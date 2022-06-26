Tom Brady Plans to Produce More Movies After Retirement: ‘I Definitely See That as Part of My Future’

The seven time Super Bowl champion is currently producing his first scripted film, "Eighty for Brady."

Tom Brady may have ended his brief retirement to continue playing professional football, but he continues to look ahead to new opportunities. The quarterback is currently producing the comedy “Eighty for Brady,” which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as octogenarian sports fans who make it their mission to attend a Super Bowl and meet Brady. The film marks Brady’s first time producing scripted content, but according to a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it won’t be his last.

“This was our first feature film, and I was offscreen more than onscreen,” Brady said of the project. “I had done a few things with Religion of Sports when I partnered with Facebook to do ‘Tom vs Time.’ Then I partnered with ESPN to do ‘Man in the Arena.’ I loved being on camera for those, and I was a producer on those as well, but this was the first major motion picture that I produced.”

Brady said he helped supervise several rewrites after his agent brought him the script, and he had high praise for the actresses who lead the cast.

“We found the most amazing actresses, Lily, Jane, Rita, and Sally. They brought it all to life,” he said. “At the end of the day, watching them act and watching them perform was so cool. I got to bring a few of my teammates on set with me, guys that are super important to me in my life. We had two days when I was on set filming. It felt like a locker room, you know, we just really enjoyed it. I can’t wait to see it how it comes. It’s a fun story with twists and turns to it and I think it will be a lot of fun for people to see the final product.”

When asked if he plans to follow in the footsteps of athletes like LeBron James and focus on producing after he retires, Brady suggested that there are definitely more films to come.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “I definitely see that as a part of my future and being involved in media and producing different projects and helping bring them to life. I’ve always loved being able to tell these stories, and I’ve told ’em personally, I’ve been a part of a lot of ’em I’ve been on camera for a lot of ’em, and off camera. I like to be involved.”

