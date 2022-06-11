Tom Hiddleston Supports Bisexual Loki, Says Character Was ‘Fluid in Gender, in Sexuality’ in Norse Myths

The actor believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to "reflect the world we live in."

Many of the original characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw their stories conclude in “Avengers: Endgame,” paving the way for a new generation of comic book stars to take over. But a select few have continued on, and the actors who play them have looked for new ways to add depth to beloved characters. One of those is Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s “Thor” character who now leads his own Disney+ series.

One of the most talked about moments from Season 1 of “Loki” was when it finally confirmed what many fans have long believed: Loki is bisexual. In a new conversation with Lily James as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Hiddleston elaborated on the reveal. The actor not only praised the choice, he said it was supported by historical evidence.

“Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality,” Hiddleston said. “It’s a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it. … It hadn’t emerged in the stories we’ve told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it’s came up in the series.”

In addition to presenting a more historically accurate take on the Norse god, Hiddleston hopes that playing a bisexual man in the largest entertainment franchise on the planet can help advance social progress.

“It’s a small step. There’s so much more to do. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in,” he said. “So it was an honor to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I’m pleased that we could bring it into our story.”

Hiddleston hopes that this is just the beginning, and that the opportunity to tell heftier LGBT stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually materialize.

“I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come,” he said.

Those stories may even come in Season 2 of “Loki,” which is gearing up to film this summer. While Loki’s sexuality was only briefly touched on in Season 1, creator Michael Waldron recently said that the next season planned to dig much deeper.

“If we’re going to continue in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground,” Waldron said. “That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me.”

Season 1 of “Loki” is currently streaming on Disney+.

