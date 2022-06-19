Hollywood Walk of Fame to Give Stars to Jon Favreau, John Waters, and Mindy Kaling

Others set to have star ceremonies include Vince Vaughn, Martin Lawrence, and Bill Pullman.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angele is a tourist attraction all its own, with new actors, directors, and musicians receiving stars every year. This year’s crop of recipients spans all facets of media, honoring those whose time for recognition has come.

In an announcement made by chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection committee, Ellen K, directors Jon Favreau and John Waters, as well as actress Mindy Kaling, Uma Thurman, and Paul Walker will all receive stars this year. Others set to have star ceremonies include Vince Vaughn, Martin Lawrence, and Bill Pullman. Walker won’t be the only star to receive a posthumous Star, as “Imitation of Life” actress Juanita Moore will also receive one after a lengthy campaign by her nephew.

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” said K in a prepared statement.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has been hosting Star ceremonies since 1960. The process to get a star has received criticism over the years, as one must be nominated, have at least five years of experience in the category for which they’re nominated, and have a history of charitable contributions. Even a posthumous star cannot be given until five years after the recipient’s passing. A fee of $55,000 is also required, leading to claims online that stars are bought and paid for by celebrities.

Celebs who have received Hollywood Walk of Fame stars include Marilyn Monroe, Samuel L. Jackson, and Vin Diesel.

The Walk of Fame has also received backlash for its lack of diversity. In 2020, “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the fee to get longtime Hollywood actor James Hong a star. Kim’s campaign was live for only four days when it shut down after hitting a grand total of $55,307. Hong finally received his star this past May.

The ceremony for these star unveilings take place regularly in Los Angeles, though the dates for this year’s events have yet to be announced.

