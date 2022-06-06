‘Wednesday’ Teaser: Netflix Reveals Jenna Ortega as the Addams Family Icon

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the "Scream" breakout as Wednesday Addams in the new series, featuring episodes directed by Tim Burton.

They’re creepy and they’re kooky — and they’re landing a teen Netflix series!

The latest installment of “The Addams Family” franchise stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, a 16-year-old student at Nevermore Academy who harnesses her budding psychic ability to solve a serial killer case and unlock the murder mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. Tim Burton directs and executive produces the Netflix series, aptly titled “Wednesday,” premiering on the streaming platform sometime in 2022.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Morticia and Gomez Addams, with Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and George Burcea as Lurch. There’s no sighting of Cousin Itt (yet) in the trailer…but who knows what other frightful creatures may come out to play in the horror-comedy series.

“Wednesday” is also keeping it all in “The Addams Family” with Christina Ricci (who played Wednesday in the ’90s movies) returning to the franchise as a series regular. Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa additionally star.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar (“Smallville,” “Into the Badlands”) with iconic filmmaker Tim Burton directing. “The Addams Family” producers Gail Berman and Andrew Mittman return to exec produce, along with fellow EPs Steve Stark, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, and “Addams Family 2” producer Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania.

Along with “Edward Scissorhands” visionary Burton, Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall share directing duties for the eight-episode series.

Jenna Ortega most recently appeared in the latest entry in the “Scream” franchise, as well as in Ti West’s “X,” perhaps signaling a new Scream Queen in the making. She also appeared in the HBO Max movie “The Fallout,” a school-shooting drama that first premiered at SXSW, and stars in the July release “American Carnage.”

Check out the first look at “Wednesday” below, as well as the official synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

“Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

