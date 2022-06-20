Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ Is Now ‘1923’ — More Details on New Series

The series is still set to premiere on Paramount+ this December.

Taylor Sheridan’s latest addition to the ever-expanding “Yellowstone” universe will go back even further in time than expected. Paramount has announced that “1932,” the highly anticipated prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renamed “1923.” The show’s title follows the pattern established by “1883,” in which “Yellowstone” prequels are named after the year they take place.

After “1883,” which followed Dutton family members as they moved across the country to Montana during the 19th century, “1923” will tell the story of a new generation as they continue to build the Dutton Ranch. As previously announced, the show will still address droughts, famine, cattle theft, and the end of Prohibition in Montana. The new timeline also allows the show to overlap with the end of World War I.

Like “Yellowstone” and “1883,” Taylor Sheridan created the series and serves as executive producer alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It marks the second major television role that Harrison Ford has recently signed on for, following the news that he would star alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+’s upcoming show “Shrinking” from “Ted Lasso” writers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

The newly renamed limited series is the latest addition to the “Yellowstone” franchise, one of television’s most unexpected ratings juggernauts in recent years. Since premiering on the Paramount Network in 2018, the Kevin Costner drama has turned into a massive hit, averaging 11 million viewers per episode during its most recent season. It has spawned three spinoffs: “1883,” “1923,” and the upcoming “6666,” which tells the story of a different ranch in Texas. “6666” will air on the Paramount Network while “1923” will stream on Paramount+, continuing the tradition of having the present-day “Yellowstone” series air on cable while the one-off period pieces are released on the streaming service.

Taylor Sheridan continues to be one of the busiest creators in Hollywood, as “1923” is one of nine shows that the Oscar nominee is currently working on. While various “Yellowstone” projects occupy the bulk of his slate, he is also working on several original projects including the Sylvester Stallone mob drama “Tulsa King.”

“1923” is set to debut on Paramount+ in December.

