‘A Different Man’ First Look: Sebastian Stan Transforms for Meta Facial Reconstructive Surgery Role

Stan is executive producing the A24-produced film, currently in production.

Sebastian Stan has done twice the transformations in 2022.

The MCU alum earned an Emmy nomination for playing Tommy Lee in Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” limited series, and now Stan has gone completely face-first into his upcoming role for A24’s “A Different Man.”

Stan shared an Instagram photo of himself as Edward, a man who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery and becomes obsessed with the actor portraying him in a play based on his life. Stan simply captioned that it was “incredible work” done by prosthetics artist Mike Marino, who was recently behind Colin Farrell’s transformation into the Penguin for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

Stan executive produces “A Different Man,” which is written and directed by Aaron Schimberg. The film also stars “The Worst Person in the World” breakout Renate Reinsve and “Under the Skin” alum Adam Pearson. “A Different Man” is currently in production in New York City.

In addition to A24, “A Different Man” is also produced by Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films, Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films, and Jason Reif.

“Fresh” director Mimi Cave commented that Stan’s turn as Edward in the upcoming film was “stunning.” Aside from “A Different Man,” Stan also leads A24 comedy-thriller “Sharper” alongside Julianne Moore, Justice Smith, and John Lithgow, which is set for an AppleTV+ release.

Brendan Fraser also recently made headlines for a head-turning transformation into an overweight professor looking to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink) for A24 drama “The Whale,” which will premiere at 2022 Venice Film Festival. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, “The Whale” is based on the play penned by Samuel D. Hunter.

“Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” screenwriter Hunter said in a statement to Deadline last year. “This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw ‘Requiem for a Dream’ when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

“The Whale” is director Aronofsky’s first film since 2017’s “Mother!,” reuniting with longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique who also led Olivia Wilde’s fellow Venice premiere “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Lead star Fraser teased, “It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy. I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

