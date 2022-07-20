Alan Dershowitz Says Larry David ‘Called Me Disgusting and Said He Could Never Talk to Me’

The celebrity attorney offered new details on his confrontation with the "Curb" creator at a Martha's Vineyard grocery store last year.

Life imitated “Curb Your Enthusiasm” last summer in Martha’s Vineyard when Page Six reported that Larry David and celebrity attorney Alan Dershowitz got into a public tussle over politics at a Martha’s Vineyard grocery store.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Dershowitz, who has repped the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump, offered new details about the August 2021 altercation.

When asked if it was true that Larry David “chewed him out,” Dershowitz said, “He did, yeah. What happened is — it’s interesting because I was having lunch with a very radical lawyer who loves me. I mean, he disagrees with me. We argue all the time, but he is not part of the Chilmark crowd. So I was having lunch with him and then a number of other people were there. Suddenly, Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.'”

Pressed further, Dershowitz said, “He called me disgusting, and he said he could never talk to me. Here’s a guy who used to come to our house to work out in the gym. He would come to our house for dinner two or three times a summer.”

He added, “We’re friends. I represented him twice pro bono. Suddenly, just because of that and because, obviously, my defense of Trump, that has happened.”

The lawyer had been such a fan of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” he sent the “Palestinian Chicken” episode to Benjamin Netanyahu in 2011 in hopes that he would invite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over to watch it and it would kickstart the peace process.

Dershowitz dug further into the specifics of the encounter, in which David was ticked off once over seeing the attorney pat Trump’s former CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the back.

“It’s true. I did. Here’s the story. It was the Abraham Accords, or the movement toward peace in Israel under the Trump Administration, which I played a central role in,” Dershowitz said. “So I played a central role — not a central role, an important role in that. I helped. So they were celebrating that at the White House. I was there anyway because it was the day after I made my speech in the Senate, so I was invited to come. They assigned seats. They sat me right in back of Mike Pompeo, who had been my former student at Harvard Law School. Trump made a very bad joke, and people laughed. I didn’t laugh.” (He did, as The New Yorker pointed out.)

“I thought it was a bad joke. My wife laughed. I didn’t laugh,” Dershowitz said. “I patted him on the back, and I said, ‘Mike, this, too, will pass. You’ll be remembered for what you did in the Middle East.’ That was it. That was the entire encounter. I don’t know Mike Pompeo.”

Previously confirming the encounter to Page Six last August, Dershowitz said at the time, “I won’t get into a screaming match with him. If he wants to scream, he’ll have to scream alone.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been confirmed for a Season 12 at HBO.

