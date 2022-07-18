Alicia Vikander: ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel Is on Hold Due to ‘Politics’ of Amazon MGM Buyout

"It's kind of in somebody else's hands, to be honest," the Oscar winner stated of Misha Green's follow-up to the 2018 reboot.

Lara Croft has hit a snag ahead of the “Tomb Raider” sequel.

Alicia Vikander, who starred as the video-game heroine in the revival 2018 film, told Entertainment Weekly that a follow-up is “in somebody else’s hands” after the Amazon buyout of MGM for $8.5 billion in March 2022. A sequel to “Tomb Raider” was previously announced with “Lovecraft Country” creator Misha Tyler attached to write and direct.

“With the MGM and Amazon buyout, I have no clue. Now it’s kind of politics,” Vikander explained. “I think Misha and I have been ready, so it’s kind of in somebody else’s hands, to be honest.”

While Vikander “can’t really say” much about Green’s update on Croft, the film will no doubt pick up after the events of the 2018 film helmed by Roar Uthaug and detailing Croft’s origin story inspired by her father (Dominic West) and his quest for an ancient Japanese statue.

As for Green’s interpretation, Vikander hinted, “I’ve been excited to show the world. I love what she’s done with ‘Lovecraft Country.'”

“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” first debuted in 2001 starring Angelina Jolie. The sequel film, “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life,” premiered in 2003.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote in her C+ rated review of 2018’s “Tomb Raider” that by the third act, the film felt “more like a videogame than a movie” despite trying to be a “fine enough start” for Vikander as Croft.

“The creative team behind ‘Tomb Raider’ seems to bank on just such an assertion, as the final 10 minutes slavishly begs for a sequel,” Erbland penned. “Lara may have found her way out of this particular tomb raid, but the film’s conclusion is dedicated to laying out what’s to come next, introducing both a brand new big bad villain and callbacks to earlier game incarnations. It seems inevitable that Lara will be back for more; next time, maybe the whole thing can feel just a smidge more like its own film.”

Meanwhile, “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Green’s vision could even further revamp the franchise. Following the cancellation of the HBO Max series, “Lovecraft Country” earned five Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series. Green posted a peek at what Season 2 would have been, dubbed “Lovecraft Country: Supremacy” about a divided nation overrun by zombies. Seems like a “Tomb Raider” plot if we’ve ever heard one…

The Amazon-MGM deal brings more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows to Amazon Prime Video, including the IPs of James Bond, Pink Panther, and the “Rocky” franchise in addition to “Tomb Raider.”

