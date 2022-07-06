‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Chase a Conspiracy in David O. Russell’s Latest

Taylor Swift, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert De Niro also star in the period piece, in theaters November 4.

Three friends’ pact to protect one another just might unravel in David O. Russell’s highly-anticipated period piece.

The dark comedy stars Christian Bale and John David Washington as two wounded soldiers who befriended a nurse, played by Margot Robbie, while on leave in Amsterdam. Years later in the 1930s, the trio are accused of killing someone and soon find themselves wrapped up in a conspiracy rooted in the “most shocking secret plots in American history,” as the synopsis says.

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee Russell, “Amsterdam” also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, Alessandro Nivola, Timothy Olyphant, and Andrea Riseborough. The film premieres November 4 from 20th Century Studios and New Regency.

Robbie debuts brunette locks in the trailer, with Washington’s character a Columbia University-educated attorney and Bale playing a wild-haired, one-eyed doctor. The trio seek out assistance from De Niro’s political figure character, putting all four of them in danger.

During 2022 CinemaCon, Disney’s head of theatrical Tony Chambers introduced a sneak peek of the film, saying that writer/director Russell “brought together an all-star cast in ‘Amsterdam,’ which is an original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plans in American history.”

“Amsterdam” marks Russell’s third team-up with Oscar winner Bale, behind “The Fighter” and “American Hustle.” Bale also produces the film.

This is also Russell’s fourth movie with De Niro, after “Joy,” “American Hustle,” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“Amsterdam” is produced by Russell, Balle, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers. The film is already being eyed for the coming awards season, after Russell’s two Oscar nods in 2014 for Best Director for “American Hustle” and Best Original Screenplay, shared with Eric Warren Singer for that film; Best Director for “Silver Linings Playbook” in 2013 and Best Adapted Screenplay; and Best Director for “The Fighter” in 2011. “Silver Linings Playbook” earned Jennifer Lawrence the award for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. Bale also earned Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter.”

Check out the trailer for “Amsterdam” below.

