Ana de Armas: ‘There’s No Need for a Female James Bond’

The "No Time to Die" alum instead said female roles in the 007 franchise should be "more substantial" rather than just gender-flipping the lead.

Ana de Armas is wasting no time weighing in on who should be the next James Bond.

The “No Time to Die” alum told The Sun that a woman should not play Bond in the franchise, billed by producer Barbara Broccoli as a “reinvention” for the famed character.

“There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over,” de Armas explained. “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

She continued, “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”

De Armas is set to star in the upcoming “John Wick” assassin spin-off “Ballerina,” reportedly written by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell. The “Blonde” actress also co-starred in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” with rumored Bond frontrunner Regé-Jean Page.

Related The 15 Best Spy Movies, from 'Enemy of the State' to 'North by Northwest'

Ana de Armas Helped Change 'Gray Man' Script: 'My Character Needed Work' Related The 155 Greatest Horror Movies of All Time

45 Great Films Booed at Cannes, from 'L'Avventura' to 'Okja'

De Armas’ comments directly agree with producer Broccoli’s past statements about Bond being a “male character” and how he will “stay as a male” in big screen adaptations.

“I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles,” Broccoli said in a past Hollywood Reporter profile. “I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

,” telling the Radio Times, “ There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Former Bond star Daniel Craig, who portrayed the 007 spy in five films, said the reasoning is “ very simple

Regardless, any news on who will be taking over as Bond is still undisclosed. Broccoli revealed the next film installment is at least two years away.

“Nobody’s in the running,” Broccoli said, staying mum during a BFI Fellowship dinner, via Deadline. “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.