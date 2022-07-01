Anne Hathaway Honors ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Anniversary with Feminist Pro-Choice Message: ‘See You in the Fight’

"The young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health," Hathaway captioned following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Andy Sachs is pro-choice.

Anne Hathaway reflected on her “Devil Wears Prada” character, and all the other “young female characters” in the beloved 2006 film, on its 16th anniversary amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“My favorite outfit as revealed to @michaelkors in @interviewmag!” Hathaway captioned, linking to a recent Interview article commemorating the film’s fashion focus, curated by costume designer Patricia Field. “Happy Anniversary to #TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic.”

Hathaway added, “Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many — mine included — I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health. See you in the fight xx.”

Fellow actors and members of Hollywood have spoken out about the Roe v. Wade overturn. Hathaway’s fellow Oscar winner Rita Moreno warned women will be “going back to back alleys” to terminate pregnancies. “I’m really nervous and frightened and horrified that this is taking place,” Moreno said. “I can’t believe that some of those people are telling us what to do with our bodies. I think about the young girls.”

Jane Fonda tweeted that vaginas should be redefined as AK47s since guns have more rights: “That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life,'” the Academy Award winner said.

Elizabeth Banks similarly wrote, “Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America.”

“Girls5Eva” star Busy Philipps was arrested alongside pro-choice activists in Washington, DC. Amy Schumer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Aaron Sorkin, Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, and more previously signed an open letter in support of the Geraldine Santoro Act which would create legal abortion access in New York state.

Almost 50 years since Roe v. Wade federally protected abortion rights, SCOTUS overturned the ruling citing “exceptionally weak” Constitutional arguments that were “egregiously wrong from the start,” per Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion.

