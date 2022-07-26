‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Helm ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Marvel Movie

Cretton will direct the "Avengers" film as part of Marvel's Phase 6.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton has been tapped to helm “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

A source at Disney confirmed to IndieWire that Cretton is attached to the fifth “Avengers” film that will debut in 2025, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” to close out Marvel’s Phase 6.

After directing “Shang-Chi,” Cretton inked an overall deal with Marvel and is additionally developing a live-action “Wonder Man” series with “Community” writer-producer Andrew Guest. Cretton is also set to direct the “Shang-Chi” sequel starring Simu Liu.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” will premiere May 2, 2025, with “Avengers: Secret Wars” debuting November 7, 2025. While the plot for “The Kang Dynasty” remains under wraps, Marvel has confirmed that Jonathan Majors will play Kang after appearing in Disney+ series “Loki.” Yet Majors clarified at 2022 San Diego Comic Con that there are multiple Kangs.

Kang, or as THR notes, a “version of him,” will be re-introduced in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” out February 17, 2023. “Quantumania” officially launches Kevin Feige’s Phase 5 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase 4 will be completed with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which released its first trailer at Comic Con.

Additional MCU directors for Phase 5 include Bassam Tariq helming “Blade,” debuting November 3, 2023; Julius Onah directing “Captain America: New World Order” with Anthony Mackie as Captain America, set for a May 3, 2024 release; and Jake Schreier directing “Thunderbolts,” which will close out Phase 5 with a release date of July 26, 2024.

Despite longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo teasing their interest in helming “Secret Wars,” the duo have not been publicly linked to the project.

Meanwhile, “Kang Dynasty” director Cretton’s resume includes “Short Term 12” and “Just Mercy,” with upcoming TV series “American Born Chinese” starring Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu for an “Everything Everywhere All at Once” mini cast reunion. Cretton was previously linked to series “Scenes for Minors” alongside “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler based on Cretton’s experience working in residential foster care and Coogler’s East Bay area upbringing and time working in a juvenile detention facility. Chinaka Hodge penned the screenply using her experience teaching underserved youth in Bay Area continuation schools as an inspiration.

Reporting by Christian Blauvelt.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.