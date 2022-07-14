Ryan Gosling: Ken Is ‘Going Through Some Stuff’ in ‘Barbie,’ Has ‘No Money, No Job’

"Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house."

It’s a hard doll life.

Ryan Gosling shared that his role in upcoming “Barbie,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig, isn’t all just playing in a Barbie Dream House. The “Gray Man” actor opened up about the hardships of his “Ken-ergy.”

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling said to Entertainment Tonight. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

While the plot has been kept under wraps, rumors suggest that the script, co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, is a fish-out-of-water comedy with Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) entering the real world. Will Ferrell is set to play a toy company executive in the meta-comedy with a few musical scenes, and Simu Liu is thought to be playing an alternate version of Ken and Saorise Ronan as another Barbie. “Sex Education” alum Emma Mackey seemed to confirm the multiple Barbie and Ken dolls earlier this year, revealing the cast “had a sleepover for all the Barbies,” note the plurality.

Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, and more also are part of the ensemble cast.

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” Gosling teased. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Gosling added, “I can’t wait for people to see the film. That’s all I can say. Otherwise, Mattel will come in and box me up.”

Gosling previously told Variety that the role of Ken “has been coming my whole life” and that he was built (literally) to play the iconic toy.

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this,” Gosling joked of representing dolls. “Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Well, we already know the Kens went all out and waxed for the role. Just what else do they have in store? For all the details on “Barbie,” click here.

