Jason Momoa Teases Ben Affleck’s Return as Batman for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Affleck will also be returning as Batman for upcoming DC installment "The Flash," opposite Michael Keaton playing an alternate version of Bruce Wayne.

Ben Affleck may be Batman once again.

Affleck’s “Justice League” co-star Jason Momoa seemed to tease a return to the DCEU for upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Momoa posted on Instagram after fans of a Warner Bros. tour bus caught wind of Affleck filming with Momoa on the lot.

“REUNITED Bruce and Arthur,” Momoa captioned, citing his character Arthur and Affleck’s Bruce Wayne. “Love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. Busted on set all great things coming ‘AQUAMAN 2.’ All my aloha j.”

Josh Brolin, who posed alongside Momoa for a follow-up Instagram pic, commented, “Hahahahaha” to the Affleck news. Is Momoa trolling us all?

IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery and DC for comment.

Oscar winner Affleck previously announced he was hanging up the cape for Batman in 2019. However, the “Deep Water” actor was confirmed to be appearing in “The Flash,” in theaters June 23, 2023. Former “Batman” star Michael Keaton is also set to reprise his role from the Tim Burton-helmed installments for the film.

Now, James Wan’s “Aquaman 2” may be Affleck’s final time being Bat-ffleck. The film is set to debut March 17, 2023.

Affleck formerly played Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” and both iterations of “Justice League.” Affleck called working on “Justice League” the nail in his Batman coffin playing the character, at the time.

“It was really ‘Justice League’ that was the nadir for me,” Affleck said. “That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack [Snyder]’s personal tragedy and the reshooting. It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this.”

He added, “That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about, like, ‘Justice League’ was so bad. Because it could have been anything.'”

Affleck was also set to write, direct, and star in “The Batman” before Warner Bros. went in a different direction. The film ultimately cast Robert Pattinson with writer-director Matt Reeves.

A sequel to Reeves’ “The Batman” has already been greenlit by Warner Bros. as well as two spin-off HBO Max series.

Reeves previously described “The Batman” as only the beginning to a multi-layered franchise, telling Entertainment Weekly that he wants to “create a Batverse” surrounding Pattinson’s Dark Knight. “You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own,” Reeves said of the film. “But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

Much like Affleck’s career as the Caped Crusader…

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.