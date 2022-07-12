‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies’ Trailer: Maria Bakalova Meets Her Girlfriend’s Killer Friends

Pete Davidson defends himself against accusations of being a murderer in the SXSW breakout A24 horror comedy.

A24’s “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” puts the kill in satirical.

Maria Bakalova stars in the film as Bee, the unassuming new girlfriend of Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), who is nervous to meet Sophie’s wealthy pals at a remote mansion. “They’re not as nihilistic as they look on the Internet,” Sophia assures Bee as they enter a lavish pool party.

Things quickly go sideways, though, as the rich millennials hunker down during a hurricane and a party game of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies turns IRL deadly. Who said backstabbing doesn’t mean literally stabbing someone to death with a champagne-popping machete?

Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Myha’la Herrold, and Chase Sui Wonders round out the cast of victims-slash-possible murderers. Halina Reijn directs, working from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe based on a story by “Cat Person” author Kristen Roupenian. David Hinojosa and Ali Herting serve as producers.

Director Reijn previously compared the film to her theater background, saying “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” was crafted “almost as if it was a Chekhov play.” Reijn added, “I’m obsessed with power and sexuality in a pressure-cooker environment.”

But that secluded environment seems to force one of the partygoers to be the murderer.

“It would be so obvious if I was the killer,” David (Davidson) jokes. But it’s true: The murderer would be too clearly the rising star and “SNL” alum, who is also about to make his debut with girlfriend Kim Kardashian on Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” Meta, much?

Instead, the core tension from the second trailer comes from Bee’s down-to-earth persona with a glimmer of bubbling resentment for Sophie’s shallow and toxic pals. Bee is “an enigma without a past and seemingly without a future,” as critic Robert Daniels wrote in an IndieWire review for the film out of SXSW.

“Bakalova also adds fresh contours to a reedy character in her reserved carriage, in the ways her clumsiness — verbal and physical — draws suspicion,” Daniels wrote, before advising viewers to watch the mockingly millennial movie a “second, third, even fourth” time to fully revel in the nod to the sinister TikTok-infused social satire.

Daniels added, “It’s the uproarious image of rich kids without wifi, descending into frothing at the mouth, bloody madness, that makes Reijin’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ an unmistakable Gen Z anthem for blood.”

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” hits theaters on August 5. Check out the latest trailer below.

