Brad Pitt Gushing Over British Reality Series ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ Is the Ultimate Friday Feel Good Video

Pitt bonded with "Bullet Train" co-star Brian Tyree Henry over their shared love for the British reality competition series.

Get ready for Brad Pitt to recreate that famous “Ghost” scene.

The “Bullet Train” star professed his love for British reality competition series “The Great Pottery Throw Down” during an interview with JOE.ie. The video interview soon became a lovefest for British television with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson weighing in.

When the trio was asked what their favorite explosive escapist films are to watch, Taylor-Johnson gushed over Pitt’s “Fight Club.” Meanwhile, Pitt cited Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” as a recent “musical explosion,” to which co-star Henry added “The Great British Baking Show” is one of his favorite binges.

“Let me tell you something, when those soufflés explode, man, you watch some stuff go down,” the “Atlanta” star joked.

Pitt responded, “Well, if we’re going that route, I’m going ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down,'” with a surprised Henry saying, “Brad! How come we’ve never talked about this?!”

“I’ve seen every season,” Pitt confirmed, agreeing with Henry that it’s “so beautiful” that “Throw Down” judge Keith Brymer Jones cries almost every episode.

Per an official synopsis (for those who aren’t in the know about the kiln-centric series), “The Great Pottery Throw Down” centers on 10 home potters from around the country who venture to Stoke-on-Trent, the home of pottery, in their quest to become the Top Potter.

The official show page retweeted the “Bullet Train” interview with the caption, “The first rule of pottery club is: you *must* talk about pottery,” nodding to “Fight Club.”

The caption continued, “We’re so happy to hear that legends Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry love crying over bowls as much as we do!”

“Bullet Train,” in theaters August 5, is an action-comedy directed by David Leitch. Pitt is said to have performed his own stunts for the assassin shoot-em-up feature that was originally a “dark, R-rated, vicious action piece,” per Taylor-Johnson. Yet the cast chemistry and joking nature on set led to “Bullet Train” being a dark comedy.

“In the conversations I had with Brad, the No. 1 goal was to make a movie that’s entertaining and escapist and fresh and original, that will make people want to come back to the theater,” Leitch told GQ.

The first rule of pottery club is: you *must* talk about pottery.

We’re so happy to hear that legends Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry love crying over bowls as much as we do! #potterythrowdown https://t.co/mApZCu3KAM — The Great Pottery Throw Down (@PotteryThrow) July 28, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.