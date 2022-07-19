Brett Goldstein Surprised His Parents with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Cameo: ‘Look Up at the Screen!’

"It was a fun three seconds," the "Ted Lasso" Emmy winner joked of his surprise post-credits appearance.

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for a post-credits sequence in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”]

Brett Goldstein channeled a bit of Roy Kent energy to transform into Hercules — much to even his parents’ surprise.

The “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner detailed his “Thor: Love and Thunder” post-credits cameo in an interview with Variety, explaining that he even had to convince his folks to check out the Marvel movie without revealing his surprise appearance.

“I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said ‘If you talk about this you’re dead,'” Goldstein quipped. “My mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen ‘Thor.” I knew it’s not the kind of film they’d see. I said, ‘You should go see it. It’s funny.'”

He continued, “My mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary. I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe…My mom texts me, ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘Fucking look up at the screen!'”

Goldstein stars as Hercules opposite Crowe’s Zeus. The post-credits sequence shows Zeus (Crowe) mulling over his defeat to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and sends son Hercules (Goldstein) to enact vengeance. Goldstein’s sole line is, “Yes, father,” to Crowe.

And even Goldstein is unsure of his future in the MCU: “I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing,” he explained. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” writer-director Taika Waititi previously told IndieWire that it was Marvel president Kevin Feige’s idea to put Hercules in the film and even he is in the dark about Feige’s plans for Goldstein.

“I have zero idea about that. That was Kevin [Feige]’s idea to put Hercules in the film, so he knows what’s going on there. I have no idea!” Waititi said. “All I know is that we wanted to show that Russell wasn’t dead, because he had just gotten a lightning bolt through his heart and fell off that thing. I wanted to make sure we had a tag where, ‘Oh, he’s back, because I love that character and want to see more of him.’ Then Kevin was like, ‘Oh, why don’t we put Hercules in there?’ He even cast Brett. He was like, ‘I want to see what Brett looks like in this.'”

Goldstein’s “Ted Lasso” co-star Hannah Waddingham told Variety that Goldstein was hesitant to sign on for the role.

“He said to me, ‘I’ve been offered this thing… Do you guys think I should do it?'” Waddingham remembered. “I went, ‘Are you mental? Are you actually having a little bit of a moment? You’re seriously thinking that you might not play Hercules?’ Then he didn’t tell me he bloody did it! So everyone was like ‘Brett Goldstein! Brett Goldstein!’ And I was like, ‘You cheeky bastard.'”

