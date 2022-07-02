Brian Cox Has ‘Lot of Respect’ for Logan Roy, Says ‘Succession’ Character Is ‘Very Misunderstood’

"What I love about Logan is he's got a wicked sense of humor," the actor said.

The Emmy race is heating up and, per usual, HBO’s “Succession” is poised to be a frontrunner in quite a few categories. One of the many actors in the mix for a nomination is Brian Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy. But while other stars turn on the charm and watch what they say during an awards campaign, Brian Cox continues to offer provocative, declarative responses to the delight of everyone listening. In a new interview with The Times, Cox said he thinks his villainous character is “not a horrible man at all” and is, in fact, a “very misunderstood man.”

“What I love about Logan is he’s got a wicked sense of humor,” Cox said. “He knows how to get people going, and he deliberately shakes people up. He’s constantly making people wake up, even though it’s brutal in a way. I have a lot of respect for him.”

This is far from the first time that the outspoken actor has shared his strong opinions. He recently recalled turning down a role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and revealed that he thinks Johnny Depp is “so overblown, so overrated.”

“I mean, ‘Edward Scissorhands.’ Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything,” Cox said. “And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less. But people love him. Or they did love him. They don’t love him so much these days, of course.”

Cox was also one of the earliest and most outspoken Hollywood opponents of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, going on a memorable rant at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where he expressed support for Russian artists when it was unpopular to do so.

“But the thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics. They are told, under pain of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine. And I think that is pretty awful,” he said. “And I think we should all stand together. And also for those people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, particularly the artists, I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can.”

As for “Succession,” Cox will be seen suiting up as Logan Roy again very soon. Near the end of June, HBO confirmed the start of production on Season 4.

