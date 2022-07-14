Regé-Jean Page Hasn’t Seen ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2, Welcomes Shonda Rhimes to Recast Him

Page confirmed he will never return as "Regency fuckboy" Simon Basset for the Netflix series.

There’s no “Gray” zone when it comes to how Regé-Jean Page feels about “Bridgerton.”

The “Gray Man” actor will not be returning as Simon Basset, husband of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series. In fact, Page is even willing to have his breakout role recast for future seasons.

“They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety. “Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Page continued, “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

The “James Bond” contender even admitted that he still hasn’t watched Season 2 yet, which debuted on Netflix in March.

“I haven’t caught up with it,” Page said.

IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez argued that the second season of the record-breaking period piece desperately needed Page’s presence and his “smoldering charisma” onscreen.

“As an actor Page brought such sparkle and nuance to his performance,” Lopez wrote. “Maybe because the narrative felt fresh and new, and Page just had that X-factor, his absence is keenly missed and hangs like a storm cloud over what feels like a very basic Season 2, more heavily adhering to the world of PBS and Jane Austen than a steamy bodice-ripping romance novel.”

While Basset’s exit went off the books, sort to speak, upcoming Season 3 similarly shakes things up from Julia Quinn’s novel chronology. Instead of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) taking center stage in a “Cinderella”-type love story, Season 3 will center on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally giving in to their “will they, won’t they” tension.

And one Bridgerton sibling has already been recast: “Anatomy of a Scandal” actress Hannah Dodd was announced to be the newest member of the “Bridgerton” family in a swapped casting for second youngest daughter Francesca Bridgerton. Dodd takes over the role from Ruby Stokes, who left the series to lead fellow Netflix novel adaptation “Lockwood & Co.”

For all the details on “Bridgerton” Season 3, click here.

