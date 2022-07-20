Britney Spears Calls Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘Batman Returns’ Breakdown ‘the Hottest Scene I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’

"I don’t think anyone can come even close to that scene," Spears gushed on Instagram over Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle in the Tim Burton film.

There’s one “Batman Returns” scene Britney Spears just wants to watch one more time.

The “Baby One More Time” icon penned a tribute to another legendary blonde: Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Tim Burton’s classic 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

“I feel like she’s the most charming, sexy, and alluring woman,” Spears captioned on Instagram alongside the scene where Pfeiffer transforms into antihero Selina Kyle. “This scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life!!! Of course, @michellepfeifferofficial whom I’ve never met is the character [cat emoji]. She is sick in this movie in the most conventional way possible!!!”

Pfeiffer as Selina Kyle hits a breaking point after enduring sexual harassment and surviving an attempted murder. Having had enough of being a professionally overlooked and overworked secretary, Selina sharpens her claws as Catwoman instead.

“The disaster she exposes before the gates of hell are revealed in anticipation and biting down at its best,” the “Toxic” superstar continued. “She gives hell a whole new meaning. I respect that. There’s been a lot of remakes since then, well, damn tons, but honestly I don’t think anyone can come even close to that scene alone!!!”

Related Tim Burton: 'You Complain About 'Batman Returns,' Then Put Nipples on the Costume? Go F*ck Yourself'

'The First Lady' Review: Michelle Pfeiffer Is MVP of Showtime's Clunky Presidential Anthology Related 19 Best Erotic Thrillers, from Adrian Lyne to Brian De Palma

2022 Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win at the Primetime Emmy Awards?

Spears concluded, “I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane!!! Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way, one and only Pfeiffer!!!”

Pfeiffer herself commented, “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment – I’m a huge fan.”

Zoë Kravitz most recently portrayed Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The writer-director of “Pussy Island” told Entertainment Tonight that she was “inspired” by all of the Catwomen who came before her.

“I think the way each and every one, from Julie Newmar to Eartha Kitt, Halle [Berry], and Michelle [Pfeiffer], they completely owned the character,” Kravitz said. “I was inspired by the fact that they all did their thing.”

During the 30th anniversary of the film earlier this year, Pfeiffer confirmed that playing Catwoman was “one of the hardest things” she’s done in her career. Yes, she even still has the whip.

And we all can agree, that’s hot.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.