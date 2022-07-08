‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Director Julius Onah to Helm ‘Captain America 4’

The Anthony Mackie-led film is being co-written by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” creator Malcolm Spellman.

The big screen debut of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America just took a big step toward materializing.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah, best known his work on the sci-fi sequel “The Cloverfield Paradox” and the Sundance drama “Luce” is directing “Captain America 4.” The currently-untitled sequel is being written by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” creator Malcolm Spellman and one of the show’s staff writers, Dalan Musson.

After years of working on short films, Onah made his feature directorial debut on the 2015 crime thriller “The Girl Is in Trouble.” He followed that by directing “The Cloverfield Paradox,” which famously debuted on Netflix without any warning following a 2018 Super Bowl commercial. His most recent film was the 2019 Sundance hit “Luce,” an adaption of J.C. Lee’s play of the same name starring Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

“Captain America 4” will mark Mackie’s first movie as Captain America, though he has long been a fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in his role as Falcon. But the longtime sidekick is finally taking over the patriotic alter-ego after “Avengers: Endgame” gave original star Chris Evans a fitting send-off. The Disney+ limited series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” served as a transition between the two eras of Captain America, setting Mackie up for a big screen adventure of his own.

Nobody is happier to see Mackie take on the role than Evans himself, who has downplayed rumors about returning as Captain America out of respect for Mackie.

“The role isn’t even mine anymore,” Evans recently said. “The role is Anthony Mackie’s. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel … I’d be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn’t land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.”

Disney has not announced a production start date or release date for “Captain America 4.”

