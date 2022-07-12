Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for ‘What If…?’ Voiceover Role

The "Black Panther" star, who died in August 2020, stands to win a voiceover Emmy for his work on the Disney+ animated series.

The late Chadwick Boseman posthumously earned his first Emmy nomination.

Boseman, who died at age 43 in August 2020 after battling cancer, was among the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category. Boseman voiced MCU superhero Black Panther one last time for Disney+ animated series “What If…?” during the episode “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

Fellow nominees include F. Murray Abraham for “Moon Knight,” Julie Andrews for “Bridgerton,” Maya Rudolph for “Big Mouth,” Stanley Tucci for “Central Park,” and Jeffrey Wright also for “What If…?” The late Jessica Walter is additionally posthumously nominated for “Archer.”

“What If…?” also received a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Animated Program.

Boseman was also posthumously nominated for an Academy Award in 2021 for his turn in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Anthony Hopkins instead won Best Actor during that ceremony.

Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman spoke out about the Oscars snub, citing that the family was not “upset or agitated whatsoever” following the awards.

Boseman won a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in “Ma Rainey.” The Gotham Independent Film Awards also honored Boseman in a legacy tribute.

IndieWire previously applauded Boseman’s work in “What If…?,” calling his voiceover work is “phenomenal.”

“The Boseman episode is easily the highlight of the series’ early installments; his 30-minute adventure might be the first time viewers have seen this version of T’Challa, but Boseman and the fellow returning voice actors riff with a natural chemistry that gives the impression they’ve been trekking through space throughout several years worth of Disney titles. To discuss more specifics about the Boseman episode would venture too far into spoiler territory, but it’s safe to say that both the character-building and action-oriented moments are absolute riots made better by some truly unexpected introductions and plot twists.”

Lupita Nyong’o, star of the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever,” previously said that the follow-up film will honor Boseman’s legacy in the MCU. The Marvel movie is set to be released on November 11, 2022 in theaters, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct the Walt Disney Pictures sequel. Filming wrapped back in March.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.