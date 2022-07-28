Charlize Theron Set to Star in Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Jane’ for Amazon Prime Video Based on Phillip K. Dick’s Deceased Sister

The genre-bending drama will be based on science fiction author Phillip K. Dick's twin sister Jane, who died as an infant.

Charlize Theron has found her next role.

Reps for Amazon and Alfonso Cuarón confirm to IndieWire that Theron is set to star in fellow Academy Award winner Cuarón’s upcoming feature “Jane” for Prime Video.

Based on the personal life of science fiction author Phillip K. Dick, “Jane” is rooted in the relationship between Dick and his twin sister Jane, who died six weeks after birth. Jane’s passing impacted Dick’s creative work and legacy, according to his daughter Isa Hackett.

Dick penned ‘The Man in the High Castle” and “Minority Report,” both of which were adapted for the screen. His work also inspired “Blade Runner” and “Total Recall.”

Theron, Cuarón, and Hackett will produce the project, with Cuarón directing and Theron starring.

Per an official logline, “Jane” is a “moving, suspenseful and darkly humorous story about a woman’s unique relationship with her brilliant, but troubled twin, who also happens to be the celebrated novelist Philip K. Dick. While attempting to rescue her brother from predicaments both real and imagined, Jane plunges deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of his creation.”

Hackett, who previously produced Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” shared: “The story of Jane has been with me for as long as I can remember. Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after birth, was at the center of his universe. Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace the alternate reality Philip K. Dick so desperately desired — one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks of age.”

Hackett continued the experimental reimagining of her deceased aunt, “It is her story we will tell, her lens through which we will see him and his imagination. There is no better way to honor him than to grant him his wish, if only for the screen.”

Electric Shepherd Productions, Theron’s Denver and Delilah Productions, and Esperanto Filmoj will produce the film. Gabriela Rodriguez, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, Sarah Scougal and Kalen Egan will produce alongside Theron, Cuarón, and Hackett. Lila Rawlings of Esperanto Filmoj will executive produce.

