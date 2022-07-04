‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Family Affair: Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Appear Alongside Bale, Portman, and Waititi’s

Bale's kids meanwhile convinced the actor to join the MCU in the first place.

Marvel is gearing up for the next generation of the Avengers.

Chris Hemsworth revealed that two of his children appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder” along with co-stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and director Taika Waititi’s kids.

“It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Hemsworth said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy of his daughter and son starring in the film. “Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had her kids as well.”

Hemsworth’s 10-year-old daughter India plays the character of Love, while one of his twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, share the role of young Thor.

“It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience,” Hemsworth said. “I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had and I loved it. They had a great time.”

Co-star Bale previously shared that it was his two children, Emmeline Bale, 17, and Joseph Bale, 7, who convinced him to enter the MCU as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

“For me, it was Taika. I loved ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ as did my family. We also all loved ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ and then I had worked with Natalie [Portman] and wanted to work with Tessa [Thompson] and with Chris [Hemsworth],” Bale said. “It comes down to that, really. I just went, ‘Great!’ Loved the script, loved Taika’s description of the villain. ‘Let’s go do this.'”

He continued, “There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out,’ and they went, ‘No, you make it work out. You’re doing this, Dad.’ They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed.”

The Oscar winner added in an earlier interview, “We always sit down and make choices together, but this is one that I thought couldn’t happen. They corrected me on that and they said, ‘No, dad, you’re making this one.” And I said I might and they said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ So I said OK.”

And the superhero legacy doesn’t fall far from the DC tree, either: Gal Gadot famously included two of her daughters in “Wonder Woman 1984,” along with director Patty Jenkins’ son.

“To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish,” Gadot told journalist McCarthy in 2020.

"…Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had…her kids as well. That's my daughter…as well. She plays the character of Love…" Chris Hemsworth talks how special it was to have his children in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/IwCiPF8b0T — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 27, 2022

