Cristin Milioti Reveals Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ Set of ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: Future President Was ‘Utter Buffoon’

Trump couldn't resist coming to set during a scene with Leonardo DiCaprio being filmed outside of Trump Tower.

There is one moment Cristin Milioti would not want to time travel back to: meeting then-future president Donald Trump.

The “Palm Springs” actress revealed to The Independent that Trump visited the “Wolf of Wall Street” set since a pivotal scene in the Martin Scorsese-helmed dramedy was filmed outside of Trump Tower.

“He crashed the set and he was a complete and utter buffoon, as we all know,” Milioti explained of the “wild night” of shooting.

The “Made for Love” star portrayed Teresa, first wife of investor Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), who later finds out he is cheating on her with blonde bombshell Naomi (Margot Robbie). The scene Trump “crashed” was when Teresa opens a limousine door to find Jordan snorting cocaine off of Naomi’s chest. She hits Jordan while screaming at him and asking if he loves Naomi instead.

“We shot from 8pm to 8am and we did that scene over and over and over,” Milioti explained, admitting that she accidentally hit DiCaprio in the face “a bunch of times” in takes.

“I just kind of slapped the hell out of him for 12 hours,” “The Resort” star shared. “I always had a real attachment to that scene, because you get to see this character, who has swallowed a lot of her feelings down, really get to let loose.”

The critically acclaimed 2013 film was a breakout experience for Milioti, who also appeared on the final season of “How I Met Your Mother” the same year. Of working with legendary auteur Scorsese, Milioti opened up about being “terrified” of her first big role.

“I spent so much of that experience being so terrified of messing it up,” she said. “I’d never been on a movie set that big. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I wish I had taken it in more and let go more. But if I had fully taken it in, I would have blacked out. I don’t think my brain was even computing.”

