Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Kaluuya will not be reprising his role of W'Kabi for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

“Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman.

Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March.

A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya does not appear in “Wakanda Forever.”

Kaluuya previously said he felt “privileged” to be part of “Black Panther,” telling Variety in 2021 that the film revolutionized the MCU forever.

“We’re able to show this world in a way that we see us, and it being a Marvel film,” Kaluuya said. “You’re bringing something into the world that doesn’t exist, and that’s just really difficult because there’s no blueprint, there’s no template. And there’s some pains in doing that. But when people receive it and people take it as their own, and kids and families are going dressed to the cinemas, it makes everything worth it.”

The “Black Panther 2” production suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and star Letitia Wright’s on-set injury. Production was paused from November to mid-January 2022 while Wright recovered from an injury involving a stunt rig dating back to August. In the franchise, Wright stars as Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, portrayed by Boseman. Wright was believed to be the lead character for “Wakanda Forever” following Boseman’s death in 2020.

Writer/director Ryan Coogler returned to direct the sequel, following the first film’s three Academy Award wins and $1.3 billion global gross. While the plot still is debated and speculated over, it has been confirmed that Boseman’s historic role as T’Challa is not going to be recast, leaving Coogler to rework the original script for the sequel.

In addition to Wright, original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, Danny Spani, and Angela Bassett are set to reprise their respective roles. Franchise newcomer and “I May Destroy You” Emmy winner Michaela Coel also joins the cast.

