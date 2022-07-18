Desus and Mero Break Up as Comedy Duo and End Showtime Series

Showtime confirmed that "Desus & Mero" will not be renewed for a fifth season and that the late-night duo are parting ways.

Desus and Mero may be no more.

The “Bodega Boys” comedy duo and Showtime late-night talk show co-hosts have officially gone their separate ways. After months of speculation, Showtime confirmed the news to IndieWire that the pair will be pursuing separate opportunities going forward and that the “Desus & Mero” show will not be renewed for a fifth season.

A Showtime spokesperson told Indiewire, “Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

The statement continued, “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez first rose to fame together with Complex TV’s “Desus vs. Mero” podcast followed by Viceland’s “Desus & Mero” through June 2018. The Showtime series “Desus & Mero” premiered in February 2019.

Desus tweeted, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all” in June 2022.

Mero seemed to respond on Reddit, writing, “NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS.”

Desus responded to fan-captured screenshots with the caption, “I tried y’all.”

The series “Desus & Mero” won a Writers Guild of America Award last year for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series in 2021. Deus exclusively told IndieWire in May 2022 that their latest season is “more polished now” with the series just hitting its stride, kicking off with an interview with Oscar winner Denzel Washington.

“You gotta go with your gut in these interviews,” Desus continued. “That’s why the interviews are so organic. We don’t have questions that we wrote before the person sat down, all the interviews are coming up from just the energy and the vibes we’re getting from the person we’re interviewing.”

Mero added of their joint interview style, “We’re not trying to get you out here looking stupid. We just try to have a good time and learn about you, and produce a good piece of television.”

