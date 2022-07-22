Desus and Mero Reportedly Broke Up Over Feud Regarding Longtime Manager

The longtime comedy duo ended their partnership because they disagreed about the best way to handle allegations against their longtime manager.

Desus and Mero shocked the comedy world this week when they abruptly announced that they would no longer be working together on any creative projects. Many casual viewers of their Showtime series felt blindsided by the news, though diehard fans of the duo had suspected something was up due to passive aggressive social media activity.

But a new report from Puck gives the clearest explanation yet for why the two comedians decided to end their hit show and podcasting empire. According to five sources, the rift between Desus Nice and The Kid Mero stemmed from an argument about their longtime manager Victor Lopez.

Lopez had backed their career from the start, and was also credited as a producer on their Showtime series. But the cable network allegedly requested that Lopez stop working on the show due to accusations that he behaved abusively toward employees. According to the report, Desus agreed with the network’s decision and was prepared to cut ties with Lopez. But Mero saw the situation differently and felt that they owed it to Lopez to reciprocate the loyalty he had showed them for years.

Their disagreement led to an increasingly icy relationship on set, and they stopped sharing representatives. When they were unable to smooth things over, they ultimately decided to end their professional relationship.

The reporting is the most substantive attempt yet at explaining why Desus and Mero felt compelled to terminate such a successful partnership. When the breakup was originally announced, a Showtime spokesperson told IndieWire that: “Showtime’s late-night talk show ‘Desus & Mero’ will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” the statement continued. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

IndieWire has reached out to representatives for the comedians and Showtime for comment.

